AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Stephen Amell talks nerves ahead of ‘Suits: L.A.’ audition

todayFebruary 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

As previously reported, NBC is spinning off the former USA Network show-turned-Netflix phenomenon Suits into a new show, Suits: L.A. 

“It’s cool that there’s a nice hype around the project,” says its star, Stephen Amell, who gave ABC Audio a peek behind the scenes.

According to NBC, Amell will be playing Ted Black, “a former federal prosecutor from New York who moved to Los Angeles to reinvent himself by representing powerful clients in the City of Angels.”

That said, “his firm is at a crisis point,” the network continues.

Speaking of crisis, Amell tells ABC Audio he had one right before auditioning for the role.

Following a long run leading CW’s Arrow-verse, the pandemic and the Hollywood strikes, Amell said he was a little rusty. “Went in, first in-person audition that I had done in, I don’t know, close to a decade,” he recalls.

“Oh my God,” he continues, “I had a total mental breakdown before the audition. I had been alone with my kids all week. My wife was away and I … had gotten … some sort of, like, upsetting personal news. And I swear to God, right before the audition, I had a full meltdown.”

He recalled with a laugh, “And apparently it worked.”

Amell will be joined by The Walking Dead veteran Josh McDermitt for the pilot, the network just revealed.

He’ll be playing the “energetic, powerful, focused and self-absorbed” Stuart Lane. He’s “an old friend of Black’s, [who] fifteen years prior to the events of Suits: L.A. started a Los Angeles-based law firm called Black Lane Law that specializes in criminal and entertainment law.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%