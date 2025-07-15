AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Stephen Graham opens up about his ‘new friend’ Bruce Springsteen

todayJuly 15, 2025

Background
share close
AD
L-R: Stephen Graham, Bruce Springsteen and Scott Cooper/Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Actor Stephen Graham, who just scored Emmy nominations for acting in and co-creating the Netflix series Adolescence, plays Bruce Springsteen’s father in the upcoming film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. And apparently he and the rocker have developed a relationship because of it.

“This sounds weird, but it’s not weird, it’s just what it is,” he tells Deadline. “I’ve got a really lovely new friend, and his name just happens to be Bruce, and he’s really lovely and he’s one of the most wonderful human beings I’ve ever met.”

And that friendship evidently includes hanging out together.

“I took him to the park, and we had a little look of the sculptures, and then I put him back in his fancy car and off he drove,” he says. “We went for a nice little bit of lunch and stuff like, yeah, he’s a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful, wonderful man.”

Springsteen, for his part, has had nothing but great things to say about Graham, telling Rolling Stone in a recent interview that he’s “out of this world” in the film.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, which stars Jeremy Allen White as The Boss and Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau, follows the rocker’s efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska.

The film hits theaters Oct. 24.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%