Rev Rock Report

Stephen Stills & Graham Nash reunite at FireAid

todayJanuary 31, 2025

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID

Crosby, Stills & Nash legends Stephen Stills and Graham Nash reunited Thursday night in Inglewood, California, for a performance at the all-star FireAid benefit concert.

Stills, backed by rock band Dawes and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, started the performance with his Buffalo Springfield track “For What it’s Worth,” before bringing out Nash to perform their 1970 classic “Teach Your Children.”

Crosby, Stills & Nash broke up in 2015, and David Crosby passed away in January 2023. In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2024, Nash said he doubted he’d ever play again with Stills, or their Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young band mate Neil Young because of Crosby’s death, noting, “he really was the heartbeat of this band, and his passing brought a halt to us all making music together.”

Other highlights of the FireAid benefit included: The Black Crowes teaming with John Fogerty for “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,”  and then later bringing out Guns N’ Roses’ guitarist Slash for a cover of the Led Zeppelin song “Going to California,” and Joni Mitchell and her throne returning to the stage for a performance of “Both Sides Now.”

The show also featured hits-filled sets from Rod Stewart, Stevie Nicks, Sting, Earth, Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder and more.

FireAid took place at two venues, the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum. Money raised will benefit those affected by the California wildfires and to support efforts to keep such disasters from happening again.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

