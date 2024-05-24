AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Sterling K. Brown reveals how Ben Affleck gave J. Lo a boost behind the scenes of her new movie, ‘Atlas’

todayMay 24, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Netflix

Critics were not kind to Jennifer Lopez‘s new Netflix sci-fi movie, Atlas, but her heart was in the right place while making it, co-star Sterling K. Brown reveals.

Recent Oscar nominee Brown plays Col. Banks in the thriller, and he tells Entertainment Weekly that while Lopez’s Atlas Shepherd learns to rely on Smith, a friendly AI inside her lifesaving robotic battle suit, the voice she sometimes heard while filming belonged to her husband, Ben Affleck.

“Every once in a while, Ben would read the lines for Smith,” Brown says. “And I think the newlyweds, still very much in love, I think she just wanted to hear his voice. And so sometimes, the reactions that you got from her were because she was listening to her husband’s voice.”

The voice of Smith was ultimately provided by actor Gregory James Cohan for the finished film.

Incidentally, Brown’s use of “still” in his sentence will likely be analyzed in a new light thanks to rumors that Ben and Jen are on the rocks, again.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%