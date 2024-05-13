AD
Entertainment News

Steve Buscemi OK after being punched in face in NYC

todayMay 13, 2024

ABC News Live

Steve Buscemi is doing OK after being punched in the face Wednesday in New York City, his publicist confirmed to Good Morning America.

The Boardwalk Empire actor’s publicist told GMA he was “assaulted” in midtown Manhattan and is “another victim of a random act of violence in the city.”

His publicist added, “He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY.”

According to the New York Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call of an assault on Wednesday, May 8, on 3rd Avenue between 26th and 27th streets at 11:48 a.m. local time.

Officers were informed upon arrival that Buscemi had been punched in the face by an unidentified individual.

The former New York City firefighter-turned-Emmy winner was transported in stable condition by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was treated for bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye.

The NYPD said no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

The suspect has been described as a male with dark complexion, wearing a dark-colored baseball-style cap, blue T-shirt, black pants and white sneakers, and carrying a book bag.

