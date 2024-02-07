AD
Rev Rock Report

Steve Hackett releases latest ‘The Circus and the Nightwhale’ track, “Circo Inferno”

todayFebruary 7, 2024

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has shared another track from his upcoming album, The Circus and the Nightwhale, which will be released February 16.

The latest is “Circo Inferno.” Hackett describes it as “the most frenzied point in this album’s narrative,” which includes “insistent sax, full on vocals and blistering guitar.” 

You can listen to “Circo Inferno” now via digital outlets and streaming on YouTube.

The Circus and the Nightwhale, Hackett’s first album of new material since 2021’s instrumental album Under A Mediterranean Sky, is described as an autobiographical concept album revolving around a character named Travla. It is available for preorder now.

Hackett is set to return to the U.S. for a new leg of his Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights tour on March 1 in Jacksonville, Florida, with dates confirmed through April 13 in Phoenix, Arizona. A complete list of tour dates can be found at hackettsongs.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

