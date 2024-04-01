AD
Mike FM Music News

Steve Martin says Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” is “fantastic,” boasts that he once kissed her

todayApril 1, 2024

Steve Martin and Beyonce in 2006; E. Charbonneau/WireImage for Sony Pictures-Los Angeles

Legendary comic actor Steve Martin may not seem like the type to listen to current music, but he’s all over Beyoncé‘s “Texas Hold ‘Em,” from her new album, Cowboy Carter.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, the Only Murders in the Building star called the song “fantastic,” especially because, as a banjo player himself, he’s a huge fan of the woman who plays the instrument on the song: Rhiannon Giddens. “[She’s] one of the great banjo players,” Martin raves.

“And I kissed Beyoncé,” Martin noted. “In Pink Panther, I kissed Beyoncé. I’m a very lucky man.”

He then changed his story: “I can’t remember if we kissed or just stared into each other’s eyes.”

If you’re not familiar, Martin was talking about the 2006 movie The Pink Panther, which starred Martin as bumbling detective Jacques Clouseau and Beyoncé as Xania, a pop star who’s the girlfriend of the man whose murder Clouseau is investigating.

That wasn’t the only pop star Martin discussed in the interview: Referring to another one of Martin’s movies, the interviewer asked him if he’d want to serve as Father of the Bride if his Only Murders co-star Selena Gomez marries her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. He avoided the question, but when asked if he’d officiate this hypothetical wedding, he joked, “Well, I’d certainly keep score.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

