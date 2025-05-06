AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Steve Miller Band adds Vegas date to 2025 tour

todayMay 6, 2025

courtesy of Live Nation

Steve Miller Band is headed to Las Vegas.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have added a new show to their 2025 touring schedule that will take them to Sin City. They’re set to play PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Oct. 25.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

The Vegas show is one of several concerts Steve Miller Band has booked for this year. Their summer tour is set to kick off Aug. 15 in Bethel, New York, with shows in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Long Island, New York; St. Paul, Minnesota; Memphis, Tennessee and more.

A complete list of dates can be found at SteveMillerBand.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

