Rev Rock Report

Steve Perry has rerecorded Journey’s “It Could Have Been You” with The Effect

todayMay 2, 2024

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Steve Perry is singing Journey again — just not with Journey.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced on Instagram that he has rerecorded the Raised on Radio track “It Could Have Been You” with The Effect, the band made up of Trevor Lukather — son of Toto‘s Steve Lukather — Phil Collins‘ son Nic CollinsSteve Maggiora and Emmett Sans. 

“I’ve known Trevor Lukather since he was 9 years old and he is a very gifted musician. One day we were talking about his new band, The Effect… He surprisingly mentioned ‘It Could Have Been You’ is one of his favorite tracks from that record, I told him I felt the same,” Perry shared. “I then said, why don’t you record it? He asked if I would sing on it if they did, I said… ‘Of course my most precious!'”

“I must say, singing on their powerful track brought out a vocal experience in me from years ago !” he adds, noting that he always considered the song a “diamond in the rough.” 

The reimagined version of “It Could Have Been You” will be released May 7 on all streaming services.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

