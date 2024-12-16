Steve Perry launches holiday yule log featuring his album ‘The Season 3’

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Steve Perry wants to help you get into the holiday spirit.

The former Journey frontman has just launched his very own holiday yule log on YouTube, featuring songs from his latest holiday album, The Season 3, with video of a roaring fire, surrounded by a Christmas tree and stockings.

Perry originally released The Season in 2021, then followed it up with a deluxe edition a year later.

The latest version of the album, which came out in November, features a total of 16 holiday tunes, six of which are new, including “Call Me Irresponsible,” featuring the singer’s late father, Ray Perry, “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Let It Snow.”