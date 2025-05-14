AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Steve Perry teams with Willie Nelson for new version of Journey’s ‘Faithfully’

todayMay 14, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Dark Horse Records

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has teamed with legendary country crooner Willie Nelson for a new version of the Journey power ballad “Faithfully.”

The reimagined take on the song is being released in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of Farm Aid, for which Nelson is a board member. All proceeds from the song will be donated to the organization.

“No one has a voice or vocal phrasing anything like Willie Nelson. Singing this duet with Willie has been something I’ve always wanted to do,” Perry shares. “After recording ‘Faithfully’ with Journey, I always felt it would be a great song for Willie too. What a wonderful experience it was to finally sing with Willie. I’m so proud of what we have accomplished together.”

Willie adds, “Working with Steve Perry on ‘Faithfully’ was a meaningful experience. It was a pleasure to collaborate on this song.” He notes, “I’m proud that we could create something meaningful and use it to give back through Farm Aid.”

“Faithfully” is now available via digital outlets.

Released in 1983, “Faithfully” appeared on Journey’s eighth studio album, Frontiers, and was a top-20 hit for the band, peaking at #12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%