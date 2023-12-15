Steve Van Zandt joins Darlene Love on ‘The View’ for “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt and his band Disciples of Soul helped Darlene Love with a holiday classic. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer joined Love on The View Friday, December 15, as she sang her holiday tune “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” as well as “All Alone on Christmas.”

During an interview, she recalled how, at a recent concert, Bruce Springsteen presented her with a Platinum record for A Christmas Gift For You, the Phil Spector album that “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” appeared on. Van Zandt also discussed the album he produced for Love, Introducing Darlene Love, joking that “hopefully some day, that will be Platinum, too.”

This was Love’s ninth time performing “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on The View. Before that she would perform it every year on The Late Show with David Letterman.

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” has been covered by all sorts of artists, but Love has one particular favorite. During her appearance on The View’s Behind the Table podcast she shared that U2’s cover is the one she loves the most.

“I have a connection with U2 and the song because U2 wanted me to do all the background parts, not me and some more people,” she shared. “It has a special meaning to me because it’s totally different from what everybody else did and it was a U2 ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).’ That’s what made it so great.”