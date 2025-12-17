AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Stevie Nicks announces first non-festival show of 2026

todayDecember 17, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Stevie Nicks performs at BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Stevie Nicks has announced her first non-festival show of 2026.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to headline Lucas Oil Live in Thackerville, Oklahoma, on April 18.

“I couldn’t stay away for long,” Stevie wrote on Instagram. “See you there!”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

In addition to the Oklahoma show, Stevie is set to play New Orleans Jazz Fest on April 25. The festival, taking place April 23-26 and April 30-May 3, also features headliners Rod Stewart and the Eagles.

For more info on Stevie’s schedule, go to StevieNicksOfficial.com.

Nicks wrapped her 2025 tour on Dec. 10 in Hollywood, Florida. The tour did not go off without a hitch, though, as Stevie was forced to postpone shows in August and September in order to recover from a fractured shoulder.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%