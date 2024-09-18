AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Stevie Nicks booked for ‘Saturday Night Live’

todaySeptember 18, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Michael J. Le Brecht II

Stevie Nicks is headed to Saturday Night Live.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is booked as the musical guest for the Oct. 12 episode of the NBC late night comedy sketch show, with Ariana Grande taking on hosting duties.

This will be Nicks’ second time performing on SNL. The last time she was on the show was in December 1983, when she performed “Stand Back” and “Nightbird” from her sophomore solo album, The Wild Heart.

Saturday Night Live returns for its 50th season on Sept. 28 with host Jean Smart and musical guest Jelly Roll.

Also booked for this season is host Nate Bargatze, with musical guest Coldplay on Oct. 5, Michael Keaton with musical guest Billie Eilish on Oct. 19, and John Mulaney with musical guest Chappell Roan on Nov. 2.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%