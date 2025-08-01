Stevie Nicks forced to postpone August, September dates due to fractured shoulder

Disney/Randy Holmes

Ouch! Steve Nicks has been sidelined by an injury and is postponing her August and September concerts.

A note on her Instagram says that Stevie requires “recovery time” from “a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder.” The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer notes that her October dates will be unaffected and her schedule will resume Oct. 1 in Portland, Oregon.

“Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience,” the note concludes. Ticketholders are advised to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled shows; you can get more info at the point of purchase.

Stevie’s rescheduled dates, all of which are listed on her Instagram, start Oct. 28 in Detroit and run through Dec. 10 in Hollywood, Florida. Visit StevieNicksOfficial.com for more info.

Many of these concerts by Stevie were announced in June to fill in the gaps in her schedule after the cancellation of her joint stadium dates with Billy Joel. The two were scheduled to play four shows together in New Jersey, California and Michigan, but following Billy’s brain disorder diagnosis, those concerts were scrapped.