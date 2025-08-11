AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Stevie Nicks & Lindsey Buckingham tease fans with something coming Wednesday

todayAugust 11, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Cover of 1973’s ‘Buckingham Nicks’/Rhino Records

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham are getting their fans excited for some more news.

The pair shared a tease on Instagram featuring a radio playing the song “Don’t Let Me Down Again,” with the caption “Wednesday.”

“Don’t Let Me Down Again” was the first single from the Fleetwood Mac stars’ only studio album as a duo, 1973’s Buckingham Nicks. The album is being released Sept. 19, digitally and on CD, with newly remastered sound. This will mark the first-ever reissue of the album, which has been unavailable for decades.

Before officially announcing the reissue, Buckingham and Nicks teased the project with complimentary posts on social media, with each sharing a lyric to “Frozen Love,” another song from the album.

While Buckingham Nicks wasn’t a commercial success, shortly after the release Mick Fleetwood heard a track from the album and was so impressed he invited Buckingham to join Fleetwood Mac. Buckingham insisted his then-girlfriend Nicks come with him, and the pair officially joined the band on New Year’s Eve 1974.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%