Stevie Nicks opens up about infection that forced the postponement of two shows

Stevie Nicks took the stage in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday after previously postponing her show in the city, and she explained to fans what kept her from performing in the first place.

In fan-shot footage posted to YouTube, Stevie revealed she got an infection that led to her hospitalization.

“When I got here I was just really excited to be in Glasgow,” she told the audience. “And I don’t know what happened, I just got this weird infection, and it just went crazy.”

Stevie shared that she had gotten to Glasgow a few days early in order to enjoy the city and was staying at a castle when she realized something was wrong.

“I finally looked at my assistant, it was like 2 in the morning, and I said, ‘I think we need to go to emergency,’ and she looked at me and I just said, ‘I’m not kidding, I think we need to go to the hospital,'” she said.

The butler then sped Stevie to the hospital, where she wound up staying for two days.

“They let me go back to the castle, and we canceled this show,” she said. “This whole tour I’ve been fighting what started here, and I would be damned if I wasn’t coming back here.”

Stevie’s Glasgow show was originally supposed to take place on July 6, with the postponement blamed on “a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time.” She also postponed a show in Manchester.

Wednesday night’s makeup show was the last date of Stevie’s European tour. She has two more U.S. shows on the books for 2024: Sept. 24 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Sept. 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania.