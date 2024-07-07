AD
Rev Rock Report

Stevie Nicks postpones two shows due to leg injury

todayJuly 7, 2024

Stevie Nicks is the latest artist forced to postpone tour dates.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer postponed her July 6 Glasgow show, as well as her planned July 9 show in Manchester, with a now-vanished Instagram Story post from Stevie blaming it on “a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time.”

The post noted fans should keep their tickets and rescheduled dates will be announced soon. 

It also indicated that Stevie still plans to continue with her upcoming July 12 show in London, noting, “Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone at Hyde Park in London.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

