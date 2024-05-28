AD
Stevie Nicks rocks Taylor Swift bracelet onstage at BottleRock Napa festival

todayMay 28, 2024

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for SN

Looks like Stevie Nicks may have gotten a special delivery from Taylor Swift.

When Taylor’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released in April, she sent packages of merchandise to select people, including Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Simu Liu, Ellen Pompeo and Sarah Michelle Gellar. While there’s no photographic evidence that Stevie received one, she was seen onstage wearing one of the items Taylor sent to her fellow stars.

As Page Six reports, at the BottleRock Napa music festival on May 25 — one day before her birthday — Stevie took the stage wearing stacks of bracelets, one of which was a gold nameplate bracelet that says “TTPD” on it. 

Stevie deserved a package more than most of those celebrities: She’s actually mentioned in the lyrics of one of the songs on the album, “Clara Bow.” Taylor sings, “You look like Stevie Nicks in ‘75/ the hair and lips/ crowd goes wild at her fingertips/ half moonshine, a full eclipse.” She also wrote an original poem that’s included in the album.

Stevie and Taylor have known each other for years. They sang together at the Grammy Awards in 2010, and Stevie referred to Taylor as “my friend” in an interview last year. Stevie also thanked Taylor for writing the Midnights song “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” which Stevie said helped her grieve the 2022 death of her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

