Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, Sting among the artists playing FireAid

Disney/Randy Holmes

Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart and Sting are among the artists confirmed to play FireAid, a benefit concert to raise money for those affected by the California wildfires and to support efforts to keep such disasters from happening again.

The concert will take place Jan. 30 at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum, both of which are in Inglewood, California.

Other artists on the bill include Joni Mitchell, Stephen Stills, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day, Earth, Wind & Fire, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Jelly Roll, Gwen Stefani, Pink, Tate McCrae, Gracie Abrams and Lil Baby, along with Dave Matthews and John Mayer playing together for the first time.

More artists and special guests will be announced at a later date, as will the lineups for each venue.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale Jan. 22 at noon PT.

For those who can’t attend in person, FireAid will broadcast and stream live via a number of different platforms, including Apple Music and Apple TV+, Max, Netflix, Paramount+, Prime Video, YouTube and select AMC movie theaters.

Visit FireAidLA.org for more information.