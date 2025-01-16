AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, Sting among the artists playing FireAid

todayJanuary 16, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Randy Holmes

Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart and Sting are among the artists confirmed to play FireAid, a benefit concert to raise money for those affected by the California wildfires and to support efforts to keep such disasters from happening again.

The concert will take place Jan. 30 at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum, both of which are in Inglewood, California.

Other artists on the bill include Joni Mitchell, Stephen Stills, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day, Earth, Wind & Fire, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Jelly Roll, Gwen Stefani, Pink, Tate McCraeGracie Abrams and Lil Baby, along with Dave Matthews and John Mayer playing together for the first time.

More artists and special guests will be announced at a later date, as will the lineups for each venue.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale Jan. 22 at noon PT.

For those who can’t attend in person, FireAid will broadcast and stream live via a number of different platforms, including Apple Music and Apple TV+, Max, Netflix, Paramount+, Prime Video, YouTube and select AMC movie theaters.

Visit FireAidLA.org for more information.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%