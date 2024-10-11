AD
Mike FM Music News

Stevie Nicks says being on ‘SNL’ has thrown her “into an absolute nervous frenzy”

todayOctober 11, 2024

L-R, Bowen Yang, Ariana Grande, Stevie Nicks/Photo Credit: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Stevie Nicks is the musical guest on the Oct. 12 edition of Saturday Night Live, and it marks her return to the show for the first time since December 1983. And while Stevie regularly rocks stadiums full of fans with no problem, she says she’s a bit apprehensive going into Saturday’s performance.

In an email interview with People, Stevie says, “Performing on Saturday Night Live is now as it was then. It’s just about the biggest thing you can do, bigger than a stadium show because it’s going to go out all over the world.”

“So if you wanna talk about being nervous about something! It doesn’t matter how many shows you’ve done or how much you practice, you’re going to be nervous!” she adds. “You can never say that Saturday Night Live does not help you to gain lots of new followers, younger people, older people, etc. And so to be asked to do it again … has thrown me into an absolute nervous frenzy, but I’m really excited.”

Stevie is particularly excited to perform her new song, “The Lighthouse,” which she started writing in 2022 after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. “When I realized the consequences of women’s rights that are vanishing, I watched a lot of news, and I was like a sponge,” she notes. “It just went into me.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

