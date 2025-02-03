AD
Mike FM Music News

Stevie Nicks’ top hat sells for 60 times its estimate at MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

todayFebruary 3, 2025

The top hat Stevie Nicks wore in her promotional photos for her appearance on Saturday Night Live last year was just one of the items that helped bring in big bucks Sunday at Julien’s Auctions’ annual MusiCares Charity Relief Auction.

The hat, which Stevie was seen wearing in the photos that introduced her performance on the show, went for $58,500, which was 60 times more than initially predicted. 

The item that brought the most money, though, was a hardcover edition of Paul McCartney‘s 2021 book, The Lyrics: 1965 to Present, which he signed and personalized to the winning bidder. The lot also included a special visit to Abbey Road Studios in London, hosted by Giles Martin, son of Beatles producer George Martin. That went for $63,500.

Other big-ticket items included a Coldplay set list handwritten by Chris Martin, which sold for $11,430; a signed Bruce Springsteen guitar, which went for $52,000; an acoustic guitar signed by Jon Bon Jovi, Sheryl Crow and other stars, which sold for $39,000; and a signed Billie Eilish guitar, which sold for more than $16,000.

Overall, the auction brought in over $700,000 to MusiCares, which raises essential funds that help music professionals recover from crises.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

