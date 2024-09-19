AD
Stevie Wonder announces fall tour dates

todaySeptember 19, 2024

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Stevie Wonder is hitting the road this fall. The legendary performer just announced dates for the Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart tour. 

The trek consists of 10 dates, kicking off Oct. 8 in Pittsburgh, hitting New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee and more, before wrapping Oct. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. 

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

According to a press release, Wonder is also planning to offer complimentary tickets “to those in our communities who are already working tirelessly to fix our nation’s broken heart.” 

A complete list of dates can be found at steviewonder.com.

