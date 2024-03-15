Sting adds six shows to Sting 3.0 theater tour

Courtesy of Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation

So many fans were eager to snag tickets to Sting’s new Sting 3.0 theater tour that he’s added more shows to the trek.

The former Police frontman has added six new dates to the tour, including third shows in Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles and second shows in Boston, Washington, D.C., and Miami. He also added a second show at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, but that’s already sold out.

Citi and American Express (for Canada only) presales for the new dates will kick off Tuesday, March 19, at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m.

The tour, which will have Sting backed by guitarist and longtime collaborator Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas, kicks off September 17 in Detroit and wraps with a newly added November 15 date at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the original run of shows are currently on sale, although shows in several cities, including Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles, are already sold out. A complete list of dates can be found at sting.com.