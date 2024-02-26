AD
Sting attends New York premiere of ‘Dune: Part Two’ 40 years after starring in original film

todayFebruary 26, 2024

left to right: Sting, daughter Mickey Sumner/Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Back in 1984, Sting appeared in the original Dune film, directed by David Lynch, and now, he’s showing his support for the new installment of the sci-fi epic.

The rocker attended the New York premiere of Dune: Part Two this past weekend, accompanied by his 40-year-old daughter, Mickey Sumner, who shared a photo on Instagram of them posing together on the red carpet, decked out all in black. 

“D U N E Part 2 (it’s incredible),” she wrote, “Escorting the OG FEYD.”

Mickey is referring to the character Feyd-Rautha, who Sting played in the original ‘80s movie. The role is being played by Austin Butler in Dune: Part Two, which opens March 1. The film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, also stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

