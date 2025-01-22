Sting cancels appearance, postpones shows due to illness

Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images

Sting is under the weather, forcing him to cancel his appearance at the upcoming Bass Magazine Awards, as well as several scheduled concerts.

“On advisement from his doctor, due to illness, it is with sincere regret that Sting must cancel his appearance at the Bass Magazine Awards this Thursday,” read a post on Instagram.

Sting was expected to perform at the event, where he would be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The post notes that Sting’s also moving his Jan. 24 show in Phoenix to June 1 and his Jan. 26 show in Wheatland, California, to May 28. Sting was also supposed to perform at the Cherrytree Music Company’s 20th anniversary on Jan. 25, but that has now been moved to May 29.

“Fans should retain their tickets for the postponed shows, as they will be honored on the new dates,” the post continues. “Sting sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience and extends his gratitude to the fans for their understanding.”

Sting’s next performance is scheduled to be at the upcoming FireAid benefit concert in Inglewood, California. He also has a Feb. 8 date with Billy Joel at LucasOil Stadium in Indianapolis.