AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Sting praises ‘beautiful’ ‘Adolescence’ cover of ‘Fragile’

todayApril 14, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Randy Holmes

A cover of Sting’s classic song “Fragile” is used in the Netflix hit series Adolescence, and the rock star is thrilled at the attention it’s receiving.

“The reaction to the cover of my song, Fragile, in the new Netflix series Adolescence has been fantastic,” the former Police frontman shared on Instagram. “It’s always interesting for me to hear one of my songs through someone else’s lens. A great cover can reveal things about a song that I didn’t originally see and give a song a new life.”

The cover was recorded Emilia Holliday and the students of the Minsthorpe Community College Choir, who Sting calls “incredibly talented.” He adds, “Together they have created something beautiful.”

“Fragile” appeared on Sting’s sophomore solo album …Nothing Like The Sun, which was released in 1988. The song has been covered by several artists, and Sting himself rerecorded the tune in both Spanish and Portuguese for the 1988 EP Nada como el sol.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%