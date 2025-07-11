AD
Rev Rock Report

Sting releases expanded edition of ‘The Dream of the Blue Turtles’ for 40th anniversary

todayJuly 11, 2025

UMG

Sting is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his debut solo record.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just released a digital-only expanded edition of 1985’s The Dream of the Blue Turtles, featuring 13 tracks that were previously unavailable on digital services.

Among the new additions are remixes of songs “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free” and “Love is the Seventh Wave,” as well as the B-side “Another Day.” There are also alternative mixes, including “Moon Over Bourbon Street (Cornelius Mix)” and “Fortress Around Your Heart (Hugh Padgham Remix).”

The Dream of the Blue Turtles (Expanded Edition) is available now via digital outlets.

The Dream of the Blue Turtles, released June 17, 1985, was named after a dream Sting had, and saw the rocker embracing a jazzier sound and working with jazz musicians like Branford Marsalis, Omar Hakim and Kenny Kirkland.

The album peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. Sting released four singles in the U.S., starting with “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free,” which landed at #3 on the Hot 100.

Other singles from the album include “Fortress Around Your Heart,” which was a top-10 hit, and “Russians” and “Love Is the Seventh Wave,” both of which reached the top 20.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

