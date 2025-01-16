AD
Sting, Ringo Starr pay tribute to the late director David Lynch

todayJanuary 16, 2025

Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images

Sting and Ringo Starr are among the musicians paying tribute to director David Lynch, whose death was announced Thursday.

Sting shared a photo on Instagram of him and Lynch on the set of the 1984 movie Dune, which Lynch directed, sharing, “David was a modern giant of the avant garde. I am so proud to have worked with him on the first Dune movie. Rest in peace.”

Ringo also shared a photo of him and Lynch on social media, with the message, “God bless David Lynch, peace and love to all his family.”

And Graham Nash posted a tribute on his Instagram Story, sharing a black-and-white photo of the director and writing, “Rest in Peace to this one of a kind soul.”

Lynch, the Oscar-nominated director of films including EraserheadBlue Velvet and Mulholland Drive, and co-creator of the cult drama series Twin Peaks, was 78.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

