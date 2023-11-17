AD
Rev Rock Report

Sting to headline Lollapalooza India

todayNovember 17, 2023

Courtesy Lollapalooza India

Sting is heading to India in January. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to headline the 2024 installment of Lollapalooza India, marking his first performance at the iconic festival. 

This is the second time the two-day festival is being held in India. It is happening at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai, January 27-28, with a bill that also includes Jonas BrothersHalsey and OneRepublic.

More than 35 acts are on the bill for Lollapalooza India, including U.K. rockers Royal Blood and Keane. The complete lineup can be found at lollaindia.com. Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

