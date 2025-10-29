Sting to play exclusive pre-Super Bowl party

Sting performs onstage during his “STING 3.0” World Tour at Eventim Apollo on October 26, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)

Sting is headed to San Francisco for Super Bowl weekend.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to headline Super Bowl LX Studio 60, an exclusive concert put on by On Location, the official hospitality partner of the NFL.

The private concert is happening Feb. 6, the Friday before the big game, at the Palace of Fine Arts, with the event promising “unforgettable music entertainment at one of San Francisco’s most iconic venues.”

Passes for the pre-Super Bowl event are on sale now.

Super Bowl LX, featuring halftime performer Bad Bunny, is happening Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco.

In the meantime, Sting is set to launch a new leg of his Sting 3.0 tour in Hollywood, Florida, on Nov. 7. He has U.S. dates confirmed through Nov. 24 in Chicago. A complete schedule can be found at Sting.com.