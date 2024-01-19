AD
Sting, ZZ Top booked for 2024 BeachLife Festival

todayJanuary 19, 2024

courtesy of BeachLife Festival

StingZZ Top and Devo are among the acts booked for the 2024 BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California.

Sting is set to headline the festival’s opening night on Friday, May 3, with Devo on the bill for Saturday, May 4, and ZZ Top playing on the final night, Sunday, May 5.

Joining Sting as headliners are Incubus and My Morning Jacket, with SealTrey AnastasioSugar RayFleet Foxes and more also on the bill.

Info on tickets and a complete lineup can be found at beachlifefestival.com.

