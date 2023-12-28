AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Storm batters Northeast after downpours set records in mid-Atlantic

todayDecember 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Photography by Keith Getter (all rights reserved)/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Much of the Northeast was soaked by heavy rainfall overnight and into Thursday morning, after daily records were set in several areas of Pennsylvania and Delaware on Wednesday.

The heavy rain overnight targeted Philadelphia, New York City and New Haven, Connecticut.

The bulk of the rain was moving fast enough that widespread flooding was not an issue, but pockets of torrential rain were leading to localized flash flooding.

Several cities in the mid-Atlantic saw daily records on Wednesday, including Allentown, Pennsylvania, which received about 2.05 inches of rain. That topped the previous record of 1.55 inches, which was set in 1930.

Two other Pennsylvania areas broke or tied their records on Wednesday. Mount Pocono’s rainfall hit 1.49 inches, beating the 1.39-inch record set in 2011. And Reading logged 1.4 inches, matching the record from 1930.

Wilmington, Delaware, also recorded a new daily rainfall record at 1.84 inches, besting a record of 1.76 inches in a single day in 1930.

As Thursday morning progresses, rain is expected to continue to hit New England from Massachusetts and Vermont to New Hampshire and Maine.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%