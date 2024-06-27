AD
Entertainment News

‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn teases possible Eddie Munson return

todayJune 27, 2024

Netflix

Eddie Munson may have met an untimely fate at the end of Stranger Things season 4, but actor Joseph Quinn, who portrayed the fan-favorite leader of the Hellfire Club, is teasing he may not be done with the character just yet.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Quinn spoke about the possibility of Eddie returning for Stranger Things‘ fifth and final season.

Quinn said the “chances are high” that he’d spend time with his former costars and the show’s creators in the near future.

“I love those guys! I’d love to say hello,” Quinn said. “I’m sure they’re working very hard to land the plane. It’s been a long time that they’ve been working on that, so I’m really delighted that they’re kind of getting towards the end, and they’re having a nice time.”

Quinn continued, “I’m sure they’re gonna deliver it in a pretty epic way. I have no doubts.”

Fans of the show are holding out hope for Eddie’s return, as many feel there is a possibility that it could happen. When asked his opinion on this, Quinn said, “I might have that feeling too.”

“Or maybe I don’t,” Quinn said with a laugh. “I don’t know! Who knows?”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

