Stray Cats reuniting for first tour since 2019

courtesy of Stray Cats

Stray Cats are returning to the road this summer with a new tour that will have band members Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker and Slim Jim Phantom back together for the first time since 2019.

The tour kicks off July 27 in Woodinville, Washington, with dates in San Diego, Denver, New York, Atlantic City and more, before wrapping August 17 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

“I’ve always said that we all grew up in the same neighborhood, so there’s an instant feeling between us when we play,” Setzer shares. “It allows us to be confident and spontaneous. Man, that’s priceless.”

Slim Jim adds, “I’m thrilled to be doing shows in 2024 with Stray Cats in the U.S.A.! Playing drums with Brian and Lee in our rockabilly band is the best possible way to spend a summer!”

Stray Cats previously reunited in 2019 for a tour that celebrated their 40th anniversary. They followed the tour with a new live album, Rocked This Town: From La To London, in 2020.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket information can be found at straycats.com.

