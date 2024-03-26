AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Stray Cats reuniting for first tour since 2019

todayMarch 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD
courtesy of Stray Cats

Stray Cats are returning to the road this summer with a new tour that will have band members Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker and Slim Jim Phantom back together for the first time since 2019.

The tour kicks off July 27 in Woodinville, Washington, with dates in San Diego, Denver, New York, Atlantic City and more, before wrapping August 17 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

“I’ve always said that we all grew up in the same neighborhood, so there’s an instant feeling between us when we play,” Setzer shares. “It allows us to be confident and spontaneous. Man, that’s priceless.”

Slim Jim adds, “I’m thrilled to be doing shows in 2024 with Stray Cats in the U.S.A.! Playing drums with Brian and Lee in our rockabilly band is the best possible way to spend a summer!”

Stray Cats previously reunited in 2019 for a tour that celebrated their 40th anniversary. They followed the tour with a new live album, Rocked This Town: From La To London, in 2020.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket information can be found at straycats.com.
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%