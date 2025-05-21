Student fatally shot at University of Wisconsin-Platteville residence hall: Police

AD

(PLATTEVILLE, Wis.) — A University of Wisconsin-Platteville student was fatally shot at a residence hall and another student was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a “targeted and isolated” incident, authorities and school officials said.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon at Wilgus Hall, a residence hall on campus, the UW-Platteville Police Department said.

Responding officers found both students suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the students, 22-year-old Kelsie Martin of Beloit, Wisconsin, was transported to an area hospital and then med-flighted to UW Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Martin died from a gunshot wound, based on preliminary autopsy findings, police said. She was the Wilgus Hall assistant resident director, police said.

The other individual, 22-year-old Hallie Helms of Baraboo, Wisconsin, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, based on preliminary autopsy findings, police said. She lived at Wilgus Hall, police said.

“No other subjects are suspected to have been involved in the incident,” the UW-Platteville Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Authorities received a 911 call indicating a situation at Wilgus Hall just before 4 p.m., Joe Hallman, chief of police with UW-Platteville Police Department, said at a press conference on Monday.

The campus was alerted to shelter in place immediately. The shelter-in-place order was lifted after 5 p.m.

“This incident was a targeted and isolated event between the two individuals. Families of the students have been notified,” the chancellor’s office said in a statement.

The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

“Further investigation continues around the circumstances surrounding the death of the two individuals,” the UW-Platteville Police Department said Tuesday.

Police have not released any additional information on the shooting incident, including the firearm involved.

Residents are not allowed to keep weapons in their residence halls, according to Hallman, but they can keep them at the police department for activities like shooting club.

Final exams have been canceled for the remainder of the week. Triage counseling is being offered through Friday and a toll-free emotional support line is available at 844-602-6680 or 720-272-0004.

“Our biggest concern at this point, first and foremost, is the safety and well-being of our students,” Chancellor Tammy Evetovich said at a press conference Monday.