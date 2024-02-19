Student in custody in double murder at University of Colorado

CREDIT: Darrin Klimek/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A student was taken into custody Monday in connection with a double homicide at the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs, according to officials.

Nicholas Jordan, 25, is facing two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of the two victims, who were found shot dead in a dorm room on Friday, according to the Colorado Springs police. Jordan was found in a vehicle early Monday and taken into custody in Colorado Springs without incident, police said.

Jordan, who is from Detroit, is a student at the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs, according to a university spokesperson.

The shootings appeared to be “an isolated incident between individuals who were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students,” police said in a statement.

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo, Colorado, and 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker, Colorado, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Knopp was a registered student at the school while Montgomery was not currently registered, police said.

Knopp was an “uplifting” person and “probably the best musician on campus,” student Gibson Marable told ABC News.

“We are in shock as we process this tragic loss of two lives,” university Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet said at a news conference. “My heart is broken for the victims of today’s senseless violence.”

ABC News’ Mola Lenghi and Jeffrey Cook contributed to this report.