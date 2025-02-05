AD
Styx and friends will be Rockin’ in Paradise with three-day Florida festival

todayFebruary 5, 2025

Styx is heading to the beach this fall and bringing their rock star friends with them.

The band is set to headline Rockin’ in Paradise with Styx + Friends in Miramar Beach, Florida, Oct. 9-11.

Those “Friends” on the bill include Cheap Trick, Loverboy, 38 Special, Collective Soul, John Waite and Edwin MCain.

“We are so excited to bring you Rockin’ in Paradise in Miramar Beach. One of my favorite places to visit,” Styx frontman Tommy Shaw shares. “Our Friends can’t wait to join us to bring you this one-of-a-kind experience. Let’s Rock this October!”

The vacation weekend will have the Styx headlining two special performances, including their last 2025 performance of their 1977 album Grand Illusion in its entirety, along with other hits. They will also sit down for a Q&A with fans.

A presale for tickets is currently underway, with tickets going on sale to the general public Feb. 14 at 2 p.m.

