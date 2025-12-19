Styx announces lineup for 2026 Rockin’ in Paradise Florida festival

Styx has announced the lineup for their 2026 Rockin’ in Paradise with Styx + Friends beach weekend.
The festival, happening Oct. 8-10 in Miramar Beach, Florida, will feature Styx headlining two special shows. The lineup includes Yacht Rock Review, 38 Special, Tesla, Don Felder, Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship.
A presale is underway now, with fans getting a chance to win a spot at a private soundcheck by the band.
A complete lineup and reservation information can be found at StyxParadise.com.
In addition to the festival, Styx has a busy 2026 ahead of them, including a five-show Las Vegas residency at the The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, a summer tour with Chicago and several dates with Cheap Trick.
A complete schedule can be found at StyxWorld.com.
