SU Shooting Team Hits Target At National Championship

The Schreiner University shotgun team brought home several team and individual awards from the 2025 Association of College Unions International Collegiate Clay Target National Championship, hosted in San Antonio at the National Shooting Complex on March 16-20.

According to SU Head Shotgun Coach Caitlin Connor-Royer, the team competed in Division I and finished fourth overall in their division.

They also brought home three team awards, in Super Sporting, Doubles Skeet and American Skeet, along with multiple individual awards. Four competitors — Jack Sikes, Nick Welch, Tyler Cassara, Sidney Coffin — were named to the All-American Team.

Team awards went to the Runner Up D1 Skeet Doubles Team that included members Welch, Wes Roddie, Katelyn Edgar, Harrison Oberg and Sikes; The Third D1 American Skeet Team that included members Sikes, Cash Hicks, Welch, Roddie and Cameron Purtzer; and the Third D1 Super Sporting Team that included members Brandon Martin, Matthew Kutz, Welch, Julian Garcia and Sikes.

Individual awards went to Edgar, third place in AA class Skeet Doubles; Welch, first place in AA class Skeet Doubles; Jacob Klinko, second place in C class Trap Doubles; Sikes, first place in AA class American Skeet; and Coffin, first place in A class Super Sporting and second in Class Sporting Clays.

The Schreiner University shooting team is in their 11th year of competition. Student athletes have competed and won at local, regional, state, national and international shotgun sporting events. The team has won the Division III Runner-Up title in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. The team won the National Championship — Division II in 2018.