National News

Suitcase with human remains inside discovered in New York City’s East River

todayFebruary 6, 2025

Background
Spencer Grant/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Human remains have been found in a suitcase that was drifting in the East River in New York City, police said.

The discovery was made on Wednesday at approximately 5:30 p.m. when authorities from the NYPD Harbor Unit were called to the East River close to Governor’s Island and retrieved the suitcase with the human remains inside, according to ABC News’ New York City station WABC.

The suitcase was subsequently taken to Pier 16 where an initial investigation was launched and authorities confirmed the existence of human remains in the suitcase.

Police did not immediately confirm how long the body could have been there for or if they had any leads on how the individual could be but did say that the medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death in due course.

No further details regarding the case have been provided and the investigation into the death is currently ongoing.

