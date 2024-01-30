AD
‘Suits’ attorney Harvey Specter tops list of favorite fictional lawyers

todayJanuary 30, 2024

David Giesbrecht/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

If you’re in trouble and if he were real, Americans would call attorney Harvey Specter.

The stylish and skilled law partner played by Gabriel Macht in Suits has topped a new list of the most popular fictional lawyers in America.

The study, conducted by Georgia-based injury lawyers Bader Scott, looked into Google search data for characters from movies and TV who are in the legal profession, and with 140,000 monthly searches, Harvey was the cream of the crop.

In fact, the legal drama-turned-streaming phenomenon birthed three of the list’s top 10 legal eagles.

Coming second was Saul Goodman, Bob Odenkirk‘s character from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, who had 131,411 average monthly searches.

Louis Litt, Rick Hoffman‘s scheming Suits character, ranked third with 85,188 searches.

Fourth place went to Gomez Addams of The Addams Family — yes, he was a man of the law, too. He got 82,070 searches on average.

In fifth place was Harvey Dent/Two-Face, known to Batman fans as Gotham City’s district attorney. He was played by Aaron Eckhart in 2008’s The Dark Knight, by Tommy Lee Jones in Batman Forever in 1995 and by Billy Dee Williams in Tim Burton‘s 1989 Batman.

Sixth place went to Kerry Washington‘s Olivia Pope from Scandal; the seventh slot belonged to Reese Witherspoon‘s Legally Blonde character Elle Woods; Gina Torres‘ Jessica Pearson from Suits was eighth, and finishing the top 10 was Matt Murdock/Daredevil, most recently portrayed by Charlie Cox in Spider-Man: No Way Home on the big screen and Echo on Disney+.

Meanwhile, speaking of Suits, Torres, Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty will appear together in a court-themed Super Bowl ad for e.l.f. cosmetics, according to a sneak peek from People.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

