Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs beat 49ers in overtime

Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback #15 Patrick Mahomes holds the trophy after winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

(LAS VEGAS, NV) –The Kansas City Chiefs scored a comeback 25-22 overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11, and became the first team to win back-to-back NFL championships in 20 years.

The game — one of the longest in NFL history — ended regulation play in a tie, forcing overtime. After the 49ers’ Jake Moody kicked a 27-yard field goal to put San Francisco ahead, the Chief’s Mecole Hardman caught a 3-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to clinch the walk-off victory.

After a slow first half, Mahomes bounced back, completing 34 of 46 passes for 333 yards with two touchdowns and ran for 66 yards rushing. He was named Super Bowl MVP for the third time.

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce finished with 93 yards on nine receptions.