Entertainment News

‘Superman’ holds power at the box office for second week at #1

todayJuly 21, 2025

Alon Amir/Warner Bros. Pictures

Superman had another super weekend at the box office with a $57.3 million haul in its second week of release.

The James Gunn film, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, has now made $235 million total domestically and $407 million worldwide.

Jurassic World: Rebirth held steady in the #2 spot with $23.4 million, while the weekend’s new releases I Know What You Did Last Summer and Smurfs came in third and fourth with $13 million and $11 million, respectively.

The weekend’s other new release, Eddington, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, landed at #7 with $4.3 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office this week:

1. Superman – $57.3 million
2. Jurassic Park: Rebirth – $23.4 million
3. I Know What You Did Last Summer – $13 million
4. Smurfs – $11 million
5. F1: The Movie – $9.6 million
6. How to Train Your Dragon – $5.4 million
7. Eddington – $4.3 million
8. Elio – $2 million
9. Lilo & Stitch – $1.5 million
10. 28 Years Later – $1.3 million

Written by: ABC News

