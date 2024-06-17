Surgeon general calls for health warnings on social media for younger users

Getty Images – STOCK

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. surgeon general called on Monday for social media platforms to include health warnings for younger users.

“It is time to require a surgeon general’s warning label on social media platforms, stating that social media is associated with significant mental health harms for adolescents,” Vivek H. Murthy wrote in an op-ed published in The New York Times.

