Health News

Surgeon general calls for health warnings on social media for younger users

todayJune 17, 2024

Getty Images – STOCK

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. surgeon general called on Monday for social media platforms to include health warnings for younger users.

“It is time to require a surgeon general’s warning label on social media platforms, stating that social media is associated with significant mental health harms for adolescents,” Vivek H. Murthy wrote in an op-ed published in The New York Times.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

