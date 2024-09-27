Surprise: Cody drops “Love” duet with Carrie + announces ‘Leather Deluxe’

It’s finally here: Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood‘s long-awaited duet, “I’m Gonna Love You,” has arrived. And that’s not all.

Cody’s also surprise-announced that he’s giving Leather the deluxe treatment.

Arriving Nov. 1, Leather Deluxe Edition will feature 25 songs, with 13 new tracks, including “I’m Gonna Love You” and its preceding hit singles, “Dirt Cheap” and “The Painter.”

“Surprise! I love making music for y’all so much, and I’m stoked to announce that I’m releasing the #LeatherDeluxeEdition, with 13 new tracks, out November 1st,” Cody shared on Instagram alongside the new album cover.

Leather Deluxe Edition is available for preorder and presave now. An exclusive signed LP with a genuine leather sleeve is also available for preorder at Cody’s merch store.