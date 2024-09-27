AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Surprise: Cody drops “Love” duet with Carrie + announces ‘Leather Deluxe’

todaySeptember 27, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Chris Douglas + Warner Music Nashville

It’s finally here: Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood‘s long-awaited duet, “I’m Gonna Love You,” has arrived. And that’s not all.

Cody’s also surprise-announced that he’s giving Leather the deluxe treatment. 

Arriving Nov. 1, Leather Deluxe Edition will feature 25 songs, with 13 new tracks, including “I’m Gonna Love You” and its preceding hit singles, “Dirt Cheap” and “The Painter.”

“Surprise! I love making music for y’all so much, and I’m stoked to announce that I’m releasing the #LeatherDeluxeEdition, with 13 new tracks, out November 1st,” Cody shared on Instagram alongside the new album cover. 

Leather Deluxe Edition is available for preorder and presave now. An exclusive signed LP with a genuine leather sleeve is also available for preorder at Cody’s merch store.

Here’s the full track list for Leather Deluxe Edition:
“Work Boots”
“Double Down”
“Watching My Old Flame”
“That’s Texas”
“Dirt Cheap”
“Jesus Loves You”
“Whiskey Bent” (featuring Jelly Roll)
“Leather”
“People in the Back”
“Long Live Country Music” (featuring Brooks & Dunn)
“The Painter”
“Make Me a Mop”

Additional new songs:
“Overdue”
“The Fall”
“How Do You Sleep at Night”
“Country Boy Singin’ the Blues”
“Georgia Peaches”
“Damn Good Life”
“C’mon Cowgirl”
“I Wished It Was You”
“Take It Like a Man”
“I’m Gonna Love You” (with Carrie Underwood)
“Made In the USA”
“Over Missin’ You”
“The Mustang”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%