Buck Country Music News

Surprise: Hailey Whitters has a new duet out

todayDecember 5, 2024

Hailey Whitters has joined country newcomer Max McNown on his song, “Roses & Wolves.”

The brisk, rootsy tune finds the singers reminiscing about a past romance and how the sunsetting of relationships is part and parcel of life.

“Roses will still bloom in the springtime/ Wolves will sing their songs up to the moon/ People fall and people love and people pass on through/ Guess tomorrow won’t see me and you,” Hailey and Max harmonize in the chorus.

“The opportunity to work with someone as talented and kind as Hailey is not something I take for granted,” Max shares on Instagram.

“the feelings are mutual,” Hailey responds with rose emojis in the comments.

“Roses & Wolves” is out now on digital platforms.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

