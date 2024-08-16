Surprise: Post Malone drops ‘F-1 Trillion: Long Bed’ with nine new songs

Post Malone‘s F-1 Trillion has pulled up in country music’s driveway with a surprise.

Posty’s debut country album arrived Friday morning, before getting the deluxe treatment a few hours later as F-1 Trillion: Long Bed, featuring the original 18 tracks and nine additional solo songs.

Of his first full-length country project’s release, Posty shares on Instagram, “I am so honored to have worked with some of my favorite artists, writers, and friends… I have had the time of my life making this record, it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and I’m so excited for the opportunity to make it.”

“Everyone keep expressing yourself, having fun, loving what you do, and loving each other. I love you more than I can say,” he adds.

The star-studded F-1 Trillion: Long Bed features Tim McGraw, Dolly Parton, Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, ERNEST, Brad Paisley, HARDY and more, as well as 12 solo recordings.

It arrives just two days after Posty made his highly anticipated Grand Ole Opry debut on Wednesday.

F-1 Trillion: Long Bed is out now wherever you get music.

To catch Posty on his upcoming F-1 Trillion Tour, visit postmalone.com.