Surprise: Rascal Flatts + Jonas Brothers are dropping a collab

todayJanuary 28, 2025

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Two of the most successful country and pop trios are joining forces for a collab.

That’s right, Rascal Flatts and Jonas Brothers are dropping a new song, “I Dare You,” on Friday.

Rascal Flatts shared the news on Monday after asking fans to guess who their next collab is with in a previous post.

“New collab with @jonasbrothers coming your way!! Can’t wait for you to hear ‘I Dare You’ THIS Friday!” the “My Wish” hitmakers captioned Monday’s Instagram Reel.

They also shared a snippet of “I Dare You,” which sounds like a euphoric love song with the lyrics: “I dare you to love somebody.”

Rascal Flatts will hit the road for their first Life Is a Highway Tour stop in Evansville on Feb. 13. For tickets to see them in a city near you, visit rascalflatts.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

