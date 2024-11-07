Surprise: Zach Bryan’s dropped a new song

Zach Bryan has surprise-dropped a new track, “The World’s a Giant.”

The “Something in the Orange” singer didn’t give fans much of a heads-up, hopping on Instagram Wednesday to share his release plan.

“Worlds been a bit heavy lately, new music tonight,” he wrote in an Instagram Story, which featured a live studio snippet of “The World’s a Giant.”

On the personal front, Zach and his yearlong girlfriend, Brianna Chickenfry, broke up in October.

“I’ve had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things,” Zach told fans in an Instagram Story shared after the breakup. “I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be.”